RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Grafton Group (GROUF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Grafton Group (OTCPK:GROUF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.53% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grafton Group is $17.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.94 to a high of $20.54. The average price target represents an increase of 40.53% from its latest reported closing price of $12.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grafton Group is 2,342MM, a decrease of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grafton Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROUF is 0.23%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 32,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,844K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,220K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 2,705K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,471K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,552K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROUF by 11.36% over the last quarter.

