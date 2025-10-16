RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Forterra (FTTRF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Forterra (OTCPK:FTTRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.73% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Forterra is $2.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.11 to a high of $3.66. The average price target represents an increase of 55.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Forterra is 493MM, an increase of 30.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forterra. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 19.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTTRF is 0.23%, an increase of 46.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.28% to 24,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 12,731K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,583K shares , representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTTRF by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 5,017K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 2,085K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTTRF by 38.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,157K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTTRF by 7.21% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 954K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTTRF by 18.70% over the last quarter.

