RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.61% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fevertree Drinks is 1,147.22. The forecasts range from a low of 646.40 to a high of $1,695.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.61% from its latest reported closing price of 1,445.00.

The projected annual revenue for Fevertree Drinks is 390MM, an increase of 13.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

Fevertree Drinks Maintains 1.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fevertree Drinks. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEVR is 0.30%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 19,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,436K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,410K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,000K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,655K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEVR by 32.41% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 851K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEVR by 18.60% over the last quarter.

