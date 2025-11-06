RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Drax Group (DRXGF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Drax Group (OTCPK:DRXGF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.37% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Drax Group is $11.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.42 to a high of $14.22. The average price target represents an increase of 81.37% from its latest reported closing price of $6.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Drax Group is 8,029MM, an increase of 42.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Drax Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRXGF is 0.33%, an increase of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 60,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKUTX - Franklin Utilities Fund 1 holds 12,500K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 5,946K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,405K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 1.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,146K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,289K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 2.42% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,361K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 7.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,194K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 10.69% over the last quarter.

