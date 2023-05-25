RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Coats Group (LSE:COA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Coats Group (LSE:COA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coats Group is 105.44. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 50.63% from its latest reported closing price of 70.00.

The projected annual revenue for Coats Group is 1,789MM, an increase of 12.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coats Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COA is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 111,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,403K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,834K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COA by 19.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,054K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,594K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COA by 36.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,905K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,137K shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COA by 17.37% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 7,088K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,377K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COA by 18.82% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,975K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,198K shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COA by 22.98% over the last quarter.

