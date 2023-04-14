RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Centamin (LSE:CEY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Centamin (LSE:CEY) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 2.23% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 40.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 51.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,453K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 14.52% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 2,008K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 17.81% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 2,400K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 12.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centamin. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEY is 0.45%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 286,314K shares.

