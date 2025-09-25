RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt (BURBY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BURBY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.48% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $18.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.26 to a high of $23.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.48% from its latest reported closing price of $13.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 3,522MM, an increase of 43.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURBY is 0.10%, an increase of 39.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 68K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FFND - The Future Fund Active ETF holds 19K shares.

Ironwood Investment Management holds 14K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 192.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURBY by 53.38% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 26.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURBY by 100.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.