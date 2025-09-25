RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Burberry Group (BBRYF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Burberry Group (OTCPK:BBRYF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.82% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Burberry Group is $16.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.98 to a high of $22.89. The average price target represents an increase of 27.82% from its latest reported closing price of $13.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Burberry Group is 3,522MM, an increase of 43.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBRYF is 0.31%, an increase of 28.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.35% to 60,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,157K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,051K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBRYF by 65.34% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,914K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,812K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBRYF by 3.96% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 3,561K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,209K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBRYF by 45.16% over the last quarter.

