RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt (BZLFY) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BZLFY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.54% Downside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt is $17.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.58 to a high of $21.34. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.54% from its latest reported closing price of $37.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt is 12,819MM, an increase of 8.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZLFY is 0.10%, an increase of 43.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 83.52% to 78K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 29.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 29.06% over the last quarter.

O'Brien Greene & Co. holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing a decrease of 2,530.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 97.93% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

