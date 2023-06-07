RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.49% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Big Yellow Group is 1,290.50. The forecasts range from a low of 1,111.00 to a high of $1,695.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.49% from its latest reported closing price of 1,168.00.

The projected annual revenue for Big Yellow Group is 196MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

Big Yellow Group Maintains 3.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Yellow Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYG is 0.38%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 33,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 3,150K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYG by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,259K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYG by 1.72% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 2,138K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,091K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYG by 3.39% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 1,699K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYG by 39.89% over the last quarter.

