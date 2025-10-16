RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Bellway p.l.c. (BLWYF) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCPK:BLWYF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.80% Upside

As of October 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bellway p.l.c. is $43.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.70 to a high of $50.77. The average price target represents an increase of 27.80% from its latest reported closing price of $34.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bellway p.l.c. is 3,025MM, an increase of 8.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellway p.l.c.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLWYF is 0.21%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.21% to 17,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,502K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,508K shares , representing a decrease of 40.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLWYF by 38.47% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,237K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLWYF by 12.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,656K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLWYF by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,031K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLWYF by 12.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 768K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLWYF by 12.95% over the last quarter.

