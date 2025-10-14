RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Beazley (BZLYF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Beazley (OTCPK:BZLYF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beazley is $14.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.00 to a high of $20.38. The average price target represents an increase of 68.83% from its latest reported closing price of $8.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beazley is 6,860MM, an increase of 16.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beazley. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZLYF is 0.40%, an increase of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 117,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 19,150K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,389K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZLYF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 9,012K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,060K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLYF by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,961K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,148K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLYF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,557K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,615K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLYF by 6.85% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,311K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZLYF by 0.31% over the last quarter.

