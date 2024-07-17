RBC Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Team17 Group (TSVNF) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Team17 Group (OTCPK:TSVNF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 312.83% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Team17 Group is $12.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.97 to a high of $14.26. The average price target represents an increase of 312.83% from its latest reported closing price of $2.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Team17 Group is 139MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Team17 Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSVNF is 0.18%, an increase of 57.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 2,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 635K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSVNF by 7.59% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSVNF by 9.85% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 412K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSVNF by 6.47% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 282K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSVNF by 8.57% over the last quarter.

