RBC Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Forterra (LSE:FORT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 4, 2024, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Forterra (LSE:FORT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.34% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Forterra is 187.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 164.23 GBX to a high of 231.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.34% from its latest reported closing price of 174.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Forterra is 467MM, an increase of 34.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

Forterra Maintains 2.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.68%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forterra. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORT is 0.21%, an increase of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 31,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 14,583K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 5,165K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 4,614K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,171K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 13.06% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 859K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 1.29% over the last quarter.

