RBC Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Domino's Pizza Group (LSE:DOM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Domino's Pizza Group (LSE:DOM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.40% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Group is 432.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 GBX to a high of 525.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.40% from its latest reported closing price of 321.60 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza Group is 674MM, a decrease of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

Domino's Pizza Group Maintains 3.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.26%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOM is 0.24%, an increase of 15.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 81,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 30,671K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,227K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,295K shares , representing a decrease of 219.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 41.84% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 6,907K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,674K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,066K shares , representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,439K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares , representing a decrease of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 44.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.