RBC Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Auction Technology Group (LSE:ATG) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Auction Technology Group (LSE:ATG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.00% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Auction Technology Group is 799.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 575.70 GBX to a high of 987.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 68.00% from its latest reported closing price of 476.00 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Auction Technology Group is 168MM, an increase of 19.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auction Technology Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATG is 0.13%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 21,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,695K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,420K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,232K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,223K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 11.23% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 898K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing a decrease of 45.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.