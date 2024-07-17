RBC Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Auction Technology Group (ATHGF) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Auction Technology Group (OTCPK:ATHGF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auction Technology Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHGF is 0.13%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 21,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,695K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,420K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHGF by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHGF by 11.23% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 898K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing a decrease of 45.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHGF by 13.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

