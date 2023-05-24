RBC Capital Markets Downgrades Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LSE:ASLI)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, RBC Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LSE:ASLI) from to Sector Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.42% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income is 81.60. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.42% from its latest reported closing price of 78.90.

The projected annual revenue for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income is 34MM, a decrease of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASLI is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 503K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IFGL - iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF holds 96K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLI by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AB Global Dynamic Allocation Portfolio Class B holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLI by 15.73% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Real Estate Portfolio Class IB holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLI by 21.35% over the last quarter.

ERET - iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

