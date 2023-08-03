RBC Capital Maintains Xylem (XYL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 125.77. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of 112.08.
The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 5,689MM, a decrease of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.31%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 180,719K shares. The put/call ratio of XYL is 2.34, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,077K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 9.02% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,585K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 10.84% over the last quarter.
Pictet Asset Management holds 5,372K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 49.76% over the last quarter.
VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,210K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 8.06% over the last quarter.
VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,206K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 11.35% over the last quarter.
Xylem Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.
