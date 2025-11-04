RBC Capital Maintains Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:XENE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.38% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is $55.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.38% from its latest reported closing price of $39.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is 30MM, an increase of 300.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 11.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XENE is 0.28%, an increase of 26.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.67% to 99,437K shares. The put/call ratio of XENE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,400K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,742K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,336K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,585K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 26.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,825K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202K shares , representing a decrease of 36.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 40.00% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,605K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares , representing an increase of 24.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,578K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,325K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 70.11% over the last quarter.

