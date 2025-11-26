RBC Capital Maintains Workday (WDAY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Workday (NasdaqGS:WDAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.69% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Workday is $286.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from its latest reported closing price of $233.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Workday is 9,691MM, an increase of 4.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.54, a decrease of 6.22% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDAY is 0.35%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 227,750K shares. The put/call ratio of WDAY is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 7,664K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,749K shares , representing an increase of 24.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 29.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,946K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 5.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,150K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,842K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 32.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 40.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,016K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 50.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.