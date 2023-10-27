RBC Capital Maintains Whirlpool (WHR) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.32% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is 132.50. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.32% from its latest reported closing price of 105.73.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is 19,502MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.27.

Whirlpool Declares $1.75 Dividend

On August 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share ($7.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.75 per share.

At the current share price of $105.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 7.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.14%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 54,564K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,713K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,774K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 6.61% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 2,998K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,876K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,704K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 1,585K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing a decrease of 33.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 34.15% over the last quarter.

Whirlpool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

