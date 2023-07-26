RBC Capital Maintains Whirlpool (WHR) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.36% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is 149.77. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.36% from its latest reported closing price of 146.31.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is 19,502MM, an increase of 1.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.14%, a decrease of 20.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 54,078K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 2.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,774K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 11.79% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 2,993K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,112K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,958K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,684K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Whirlpool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

