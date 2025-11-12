RBC Capital Maintains Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Westport Fuel Systems (NasdaqGS:WPRT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.02% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Westport Fuel Systems is $4.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.15 to a high of $5.60. The average price target represents an increase of 139.02% from its latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westport Fuel Systems is 403MM, an increase of 75.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westport Fuel Systems. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPRT is 0.02%, an increase of 74.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.22% to 2,211K shares. The put/call ratio of WPRT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 1,045K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 30.21% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 572K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing a decrease of 66.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 75.94% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 167K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 153K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 86.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 28.64% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 137K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPRT by 39.72% over the last quarter.

