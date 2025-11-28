RBC Capital Maintains Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (WES) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:WES) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $39.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 3,557MM, a decrease of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 0.95%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 242,776K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 34,775K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,676K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 5.88% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 34,136K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,304K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 24,292K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,211K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 88.99% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 15,174K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,774K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 9,048K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,169K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 5.56% over the last quarter.

