RBC Capital Maintains WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock (WSBCP) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:WSBCP) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $29.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.80 to a high of $34.42. The average price target represents an increase of 17.71% from its latest reported closing price of $25.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 573MM, a decrease of 17.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in WesBanco, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBCP is 0.44%, an increase of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 1,440K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBCP by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 204K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 123K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 114K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 114K shares. No change in the last quarter.

