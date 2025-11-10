RBC Capital Maintains Wendy's (WEN) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Wendy's (NasdaqGS:WEN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.09% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wendy's is $11.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 29.09% from its latest reported closing price of $8.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wendy's is 2,321MM, an increase of 5.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEN is 0.07%, an increase of 23.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 225,658K shares. The put/call ratio of WEN is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 30,435K shares representing 15.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,424K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 23.07% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 13,843K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,638K shares , representing an increase of 23.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,076K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,751K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,699K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,009K shares , representing an increase of 21.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,865K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,573K shares , representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 38.75% over the last quarter.

