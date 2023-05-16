RBC Capital Maintains Welltower (WELL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Welltower is 83.85. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 4.65% from its latest reported closing price of 80.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Welltower is 6,446MM, an increase of 8.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

Welltower Declares $0.61 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

At the current share price of $80.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.04%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 8.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 11.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welltower. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELL is 0.56%, an increase of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 534,553K shares. The put/call ratio of WELL is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 44,309K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,525K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,440K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,071K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 85.14% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,914K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,834K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,575K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares, representing an increase of 76.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 339.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,360K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,816K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Welltower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Welltower Inc., an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.