RBC Capital Maintains W.P. Carey (WPC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for W.P. Carey is 85.94. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from its latest reported closing price of 74.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W.P. Carey is 1,608MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

W.P. Carey Declares $1.07 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share ($4.27 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.06 per share.

At the current share price of $74.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.62%, the lowest has been 4.45%, and the highest has been 9.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1262 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.P. Carey. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPC is 0.44%, an increase of 77.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 148,539K shares. The put/call ratio of WPC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,602K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,746K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,319K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,847K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,439K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,490K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,232K shares, representing a decrease of 61.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,479K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 7.45% over the last quarter.

W. P. Carey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W. P. Carey is one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North America and Europe.

See all W.P. Carey regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.