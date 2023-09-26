RBC Capital Maintains W. P. Carey (WPC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.74% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for W. P. Carey is 76.91. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.74% from its latest reported closing price of 56.66.

The projected annual revenue for W. P. Carey is 1,608MM, a decrease of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1182 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. P. Carey. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPC is 0.22%, a decrease of 31.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 142,697K shares. The put/call ratio of WPC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,143K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,602K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 2.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,675K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,513K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 17.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,203K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,559K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 486.11% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,958K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,387K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 18.00% over the last quarter.

W. P. Carey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W. P. Carey is one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North America and Europe.

