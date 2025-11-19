RBC Capital Maintains Voya Financial (VOYA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.13% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is $85.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $69.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is 7,122MM, a decrease of 11.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA is 0.20%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 127,547K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYA is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,754K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,313K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 46.14% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,517K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,539K shares , representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,262K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 83.95% over the last quarter.

Kelly Financial Group holds 4,072K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,646K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 4.26% over the last quarter.

