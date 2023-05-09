RBC Capital Maintains Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,645.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viracta Therapeutics is 15.71. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,645.33% from its latest reported closing price of 0.90.

The projected annual revenue for Viracta Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viracta Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRX is 0.01%, a decrease of 79.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 12,559K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 3,615K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,554K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 65.14% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 25.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 60.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 814K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 67.09% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viracta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

