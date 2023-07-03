RBC Capital Maintains Verastem (VSTM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 434.68% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verastem is 39.78. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 434.68% from its latest reported closing price of 7.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verastem is 17MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verastem. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTM is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 99,937K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTM is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 25,521K shares representing 12.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,989K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 19,023K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 16,503K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 9,224K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,683K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verastem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verastem Oncology is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. The company's pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.