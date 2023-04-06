RBC Capital Maintains Ventas (VTR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.81% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ventas is $54.48. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.81% from its latest reported closing price of $41.97.

The projected annual revenue for Ventas is $4,424MM, an increase of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

Ventas Declares $0.45 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $41.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.68%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 13.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -15.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arbor Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 468K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Everence Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 234K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Advisors Management Group holds 84K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 6.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventas. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTR is 0.37%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 430,287K shares. The put/call ratio of VTR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ventas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

