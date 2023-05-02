RBC Capital Maintains Varonis Systems (VRNS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Varonis Systems is 32.36. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 39.17% from its latest reported closing price of 23.25.

The projected annual revenue for Varonis Systems is 537MM, an increase of 10.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNS is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 122,610K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,182K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,278K shares, representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 2.33% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,385K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 8.43% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,980K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,512K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Soma Equity Partners holds 3,500K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares, representing an increase of 21.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

