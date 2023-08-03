RBC Capital Maintains USA Compression Partners LP - Unit (USAC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of USA Compression Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:USAC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for USA Compression Partners LP - Unit is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.64% from its latest reported closing price of 20.03.

The projected annual revenue for USA Compression Partners LP - Unit is 790MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

USA Compression Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.52 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 24, 2023 received the payment on August 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $20.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.06%, the lowest has been 9.58%, and the highest has been 47.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA Compression Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAC is 0.33%, a decrease of 44.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 38,403K shares. The put/call ratio of USAC is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 15,360K shares representing 15.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,676K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 91.21% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 11,117K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,886K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 13.40% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 3,065K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 2,023K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 937K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 9.61% over the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation's largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications.

