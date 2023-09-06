RBC Capital Maintains Unitil (UTL) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.58% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unitil is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.58% from its latest reported closing price of 48.07.

The projected annual revenue for Unitil is 537MM, a decrease of 9.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

Unitil Declares $0.40 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $48.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 2.31%, and the highest has been 4.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unitil. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTL is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 14,221K shares. The put/call ratio of UTL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,134K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 505K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 30.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 803.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 502K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 477K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 458K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Unitil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. Unitil Corporation is committed to the communities it serves and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil's non-regulated business segment, which the Company divested in the first quarter or 2019.

