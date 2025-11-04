RBC Capital Maintains uniQure N.V. (QURE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of uniQure N.V. (NasdaqGS:QURE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.49% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is $74.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 144.49% from its latest reported closing price of $30.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is 224MM, an increase of 1,463.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QURE is 0.23%, an increase of 17.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.84% to 60,096K shares. The put/call ratio of QURE is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,158K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 48.10% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,989K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 3,700K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793K shares , representing a decrease of 29.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 25.15% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,625K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 145.91% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,751K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares , representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 42.42% over the last quarter.

