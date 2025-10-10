RBC Capital Maintains UMB Financial (UMBF) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.47% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is $137.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.47% from its latest reported closing price of $112.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is 1,615MM, a decrease of 17.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.31%, an increase of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 86,489K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 4,353K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,347K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 4.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,325K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,204K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 0.55% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,985K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.