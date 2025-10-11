RBC Capital Maintains UMB Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (UMBFO) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of UMB Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:UMBFO) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is $31.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.17 to a high of $36.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.36% from its latest reported closing price of $27.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 491K shares.

JIPAX - Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Class NAV holds 322K shares.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 215K shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 204K shares.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 196K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.