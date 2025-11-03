RBC Capital Maintains TFI International (TFII) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.67% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TFI International is $99.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.56 to a high of $121.41. The average price target represents an increase of 11.67% from its latest reported closing price of $89.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TFI International is 9,024MM, an increase of 12.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.24%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.15% to 63,501K shares. The put/call ratio of TFII is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

FIL holds 5,611K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,465K shares , representing a decrease of 15.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4,059K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,572K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,564K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 64.52% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 3,202K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,660K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 86.19% over the last quarter.

