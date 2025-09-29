RBC Capital Maintains Tetra Tech (TTEK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Tetra Tech (NasdaqGS:TTEK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.43% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tetra Tech is $44.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.43% from its latest reported closing price of $33.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tetra Tech is 3,269MM, a decrease of 28.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,096 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tetra Tech. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTEK is 0.26%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 290,628K shares. The put/call ratio of TTEK is 4.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 13,848K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,503K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,903K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,941K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 12.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,583K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,739K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 13.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,491K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,472K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 6,763K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 85.93% over the last quarter.

