RBC Capital Maintains Tenet Healthcare (THC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.72% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenet Healthcare is 95.70. The forecasts range from a low of 83.83 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 79.72% from its latest reported closing price of 53.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenet Healthcare is 20,256MM, a decrease of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 11.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THC is 0.47%, a decrease of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 107,112K shares. The put/call ratio of THC is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 6,469K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,268K shares, representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,300K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,028K shares, representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 1,729.45% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 3,200K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares, representing a decrease of 20.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 20.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,186K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 27.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.