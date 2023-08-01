RBC Capital Maintains Tenet Healthcare (THC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.95% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenet Healthcare is 89.64. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.95% from its latest reported closing price of 74.73.

The projected annual revenue for Tenet Healthcare is 20,256MM, an increase of 0.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THC is 0.50%, an increase of 21.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.10% to 109,921K shares. The put/call ratio of THC is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 7,268K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,896K shares, representing a decrease of 22.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,076K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,028K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 3,850K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 5.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,336K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

