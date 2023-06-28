RBC Capital Maintains TD Synnex (SNX) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.15% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for TD Synnex is 119.34. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.15% from its latest reported closing price of 97.70.

The projected annual revenue for TD Synnex is 64,746MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.57.

TD Synnex Declares $0.35 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $97.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in TD Synnex. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNX is 0.29%, an increase of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 84,472K shares. The put/call ratio of SNX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 37,427K shares representing 39.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,602K shares, representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 10.20% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,287K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 2,270K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 0.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,471K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 5.98% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,329K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 4.94% over the last quarter.

TD Synnex Background Information

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

