RBC Capital Maintains TC Energy (TRP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.30% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TC Energy is $54.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.69 to a high of $63.27. The average price target represents an increase of 4.30% from its latest reported closing price of $52.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TC Energy is 16,303MM, an increase of 13.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 950 funds or institutions reporting positions in TC Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.57%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 910,269K shares. The put/call ratio of TRP is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 127,376K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,342K shares , representing an increase of 28.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 24.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 45,625K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,443K shares , representing a decrease of 23.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 19.30% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 40,936K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,160K shares , representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 33,092K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,714K shares , representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 18.42% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 27,999K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,734K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 45.84% over the last quarter.

