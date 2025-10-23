RBC Capital Maintains Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.22% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Taylor Morrison Home is $77.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.22% from its latest reported closing price of $60.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Morrison Home is 7,612MM, a decrease of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Morrison Home. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMHC is 0.24%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 122,552K shares. The put/call ratio of TMHC is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,269K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 6.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,039K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,493K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 10.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,471K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares , representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,343K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.