RBC Capital Maintains Targa Resources (TRGP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Targa Resources is 100.80. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 22.21% from its latest reported closing price of 82.48.

The projected annual revenue for Targa Resources is 24,819MM, an increase of 39.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

Targa Resources Declares $0.50 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $82.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.12%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 56.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRGP is 0.55%, a decrease of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 243,858K shares. The put/call ratio of TRGP is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 8,207K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,205K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,199K shares, representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 30.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,230K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,304K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 86.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,012K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,881K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,520K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,943K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 91.78% over the last quarter.

Targa Resources Background Information

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

