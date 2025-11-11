RBC Capital Maintains Surgery Partners (SGRY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Surgery Partners (NasdaqGS:SGRY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.12% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Surgery Partners is $31.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 102.12% from its latest reported closing price of $15.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Surgery Partners is 3,318MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgery Partners. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGRY is 0.28%, an increase of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 169,716K shares. The put/call ratio of SGRY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 49,947K shares representing 39.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,955K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,643K shares , representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 7.65% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 11,679K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,754K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 7,000K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 60.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 84.65% over the last quarter.

King Street Capital Management holds 6,225K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 19.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 4.34% over the last quarter.

