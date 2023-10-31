RBC Capital Maintains Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.15% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunnova Energy International is 27.97. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 218.15% from its latest reported closing price of 8.79.

The projected annual revenue for Sunnova Energy International is 707MM, a decrease of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunnova Energy International. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVA is 0.30%, an increase of 28.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 144,746K shares. The put/call ratio of NOVA is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 11,905K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,759K shares, representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 55.57% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 6,912K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newlight Partners holds 6,506K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 5,510K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 46.53% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,364K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares, representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Background Information



Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and it operates with a simple mission: to power energy independence so homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

